ANTIGONISH: Theatre Antigonish, the region’s longest-running community theatre organization, is preparing to announce its 45th season.

The 2019-20 season announcement and information session will take place on Thursday, September 12, at 5 p.m., at the Bauer Theatre. The event is open to all, and is an opportunity to hear the complete line-up for the season, meet the team, learn more about auditions and volunteer opportunities, buy a season’s pass, and become involved. There is a role for everyone – on stage, behind the scenes, or as a patron.

While the complete program for the season will be unveiled at the event, artistic director Andrea Boyd is pleased to make a special advance announcement about the fall show.

“This season opens up our doors to a ream of new adventures. We are thrilled to announce that our fall show will be Twelfth Night by William Shakespeare, and we will welcome Laura Teasdale as director for this show. I can’t wait to share the rest of the season with our community at the launch. New people are always welcome – please don’t be shy!”

Twelfth Night is a beloved Shakespearean comedy filled with mistaken identities, misadventure, love, and laughter. The play centres on twins Viola and Sebastian who are separated in a shipwreck, and forced to find their way in an unfamiliar exotic land. Laura Teasdale’s production is fun, inventive, and approachable, and all are welcome to get involved. Expertise in Shakespeare is not required.

“We’re letting people in on the secret of our fall show in advance of our season launch to make sure everyone has a chance to get involved,” Boyd said.

Auditions for Twelfth Night will take place September 14-16, and more information will be provided at the season launch.

Now entering its 45th year, Theatre Antigonish is a professionally-led community theatre organization, offering high quality productions at the Bauer Theatre during the fall and winter months. As a non-profit organization, operating in partnership with StFX University, Theatre Antigonish brings together StFX students and local community members to work as a team on all aspects of the plays, including acting, designing, set-building, costumes, stage management, sound and light, and promotions.

No prior experience is necessary, and new participants are welcome in all aspects of the productions. Organizers are excited to reveal the 2019-20 program, and hope to have a good turnout at the launch.

“We recognize that September is a busy time for many people so we will keep the event short,” says managing director Reema Fuller. “The first half hour will include the season announcement, audition details, and an introduction of key team members. After that, we will open it up for informal mingling so there is an opportunity to speak with various members of the team, tour the theatre, and ask questions. Join us – and help showcase our community’s talents and creative energy.”

For more information, contact: tickets@stfx.ca, call (902) 867-3333, or follow along on Facebook at: /TheatreAntigonish.