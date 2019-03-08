ANTIGONISH: A man caught trying to steal from a parked vehicle is facing charges from another theft in the town.

On March 6, shortly before 11:30 p.m., Antigonish District RCMP responded to a theft in progress. A man was located searching through an unlocked vehicle on St. Mary’s Street. The owner of the vehicle caught the male and held him until police attended.

During the course of that investigation, it was learned the man committed a break and enter and theft from a house on St. Mary’s Street and another theft from a vehicle on StFX University property.

Aaron MacMillan, 20, of Antigonish was arrested and charged with break and enter, two counts of theft under $5,000, and possession of property obtained by crime.

MacMillan was released and placed on numerous conditions and expected back in Antigonish Provincial Court on April 24.

The Antigonish District RCMP is reminding citizens to follow their 9 p.m. routine and lock their vehicles and property every evening.