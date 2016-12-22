Think about the Molly Appeal this holiday season

PETIT DE GRAT: The last five years haven’t been easy ones for Catherine LeBlanc.

Now nine-years-old, Catherine was life-flighted from St. Anne’s Community and Nursing Care Centre in Arichat to the IWK Children’s Hospital in Halifax in May of 2011. Prior to that, her parents Lynn and Andre noticed she’d occasionally fall down in ways that seemed random.

Those episodes of falling, along with a badly swollen knee, led to a diagnosis of juvenile arthritis, but that ailment was itself stemming from a larger problem.

“Her body cannot produce enough antibodies to fight off everyday illnesses,” Andre said.

“What immune system she did have was in a confused state and attacking its own red blood cells,” he explained. “That caused anemia which shows itself in the form of jaundice and a very low red blood cell count. Dr. Laurie MacNeil here in Arichat realized it was something far more serious [than juvenile arthritis]”.

Dr. MacNeil gave the order to have Catherine transported by air to the IWK. Investigations there revealed the then four-year-old not only had juvenile arthritis but also autoimmune anaemia, caused by an underlying immune dysregulation disorder known as CVID (common variable immune deficiency).

CVID, as indicated by its name, affects people in a variety of different ways. In Catherine’s case, her immune system was generating inflammation in her joints (later also in her eyes) while rapidly destroying her red blood cells. Ten blood transfusions and large doses of steroids stabilized her for the short term, but her doctors soon realized her immune system needed a reboot with chemotherapy.

The LeBlancs spent five weeks in the Halifax hospital with doctors Andrew Issekutz, Thomas Issekutz and Beata Derfalvi offering treatment to urge Catherine’s body to build antibodies on its own. As time passed, it became apparent that wasn’t happening.

It was decided to include Catherine and her parents in an infusion-at-home policy.

“For some reason, my daughter picked me from the age of four to administer the infusions, even though my wife is a registered nurse,” Andre said.

“Catherine is nine now and doing well. Daily eye drops and medications are needed, and infusion is the big thing once a week. It becomes part of your daily life, but she’s still not fully used to it. She still has difficulty with needles and requires regular blood work. She needs injections for her juvenile arthritis too.

“She’s handling it. She’s a very pleasant and good little girl. She misses some time at school, but she’s getting along. We try to sit down with her and tutor her as well as we can.”

Andre, speaking on behalf of his daughter and wife, said the family takes its hat off to the teachers and staff at École Beau-Port, who are extremely vigilant in keeping tabs on Catherine’s condition.

The LeBlancs are sharing their story in an effort to draw attention to the Molly Appeal, Dalhousie Medical Research Foundation’s annual fundraising campaign. All funds raised stay in the Maritimes to support research at Dalhousie Medical School.

This year’s Molly Appeal is raising funds for inflammation, infection and immunity research, including research conducted by Catherine’s physicians, Dr. Derfalvi and Dr. Issekutz.

They are learning how the immune systems work and how it goes wrong in cases like Catherine’s. They want to identify effective ways to regulate the immune system, so it can stop attacking a person’s own tissues while continuing to protect them against infections and cancers.

“We are just beginning to understand how much the immune system and the microbiome influence one another,” said Dr. Andrew Makrigiannis, head of the Department of Microbiology and Immunology at Dalhousie Medical School.

“By understanding how each works and how they interact to undermine or protect our health, we can develop far more effective, targeted strategies for diagnosing, treating and preventing disease.”

Donations may be made through the Appeal’s Web site: mollyappeal.ca.