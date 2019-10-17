Community ‘This is Howie Do It’ By Mary Hankey - October 17, 2019 Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Howie MacDonald had the audience in the palm of his hands at the sold out Celtic Colours concert, “This is Howie Do It.” The multi-talented musician performed at the Strathspey Performing Arts Centre in Mabou on Saturday evening. Photos by Mary Hankey — The audience were treated to a square set on stage at the Strathspey Performing Arts Centre in Mabou during the “This is Howie Do It” concert, part of Celtic Colours 2019. Mary Beth Carty gave a high energy performance with her Gaelic tunes at the “This is Howie Do It” concert in Mabou. This sought after talent also accompanied Howie MacDonald on guitar during the event. The multi-gifted instrumentalist and singer-songwriter, J.P. Cormier has performed at every Celtic Concert since the festival started in 1997. He was on stage again for the sold-out concert at the Strathspey Performing Arts Centre in Mabou on Saturday evening. Jerry Holland Jr. on box drum and Allie Bennett on guitar, provided backup at the “This is Howie Do It” concert at the Strathspey Performing Arts Centre in Mabou on Saturday evening. The trio of Cheryl MacQuarrie, Mac Morin, and Kristen MacDonald Lindsey had the audience wowed with their lively step-dancing at the “This is Howie Do It” concert in Mabou.