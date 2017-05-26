Three people sought in theft from store

ANTIGONISH: The RCMP is looking for three suspects involved in a theft from a business in Antigonish County earlier this month.

On May 10 at 2:46 p.m., a man entered a convenience store in Lower South River. Two more individuals then entered the store, and a male jumped over the counter, demanded cash from the lone employee. No one was hurt and no weapons were seen.

The three individuals fled the scene in a small blue four-door vehicle, with an amount of cash. They are described as: a black male in his 20s, with a thin build, wearing a blue and white hoodie with an Adidas logo on each upper sleeve. He was wearing light brown pants and a flat-billed ball cap.

The other person is a black male in his 30s, average height, large build, wearing a black, blue, and white Toronto Maple Leafs jacket. The Maple Leafs logo also appears on the back of the jacket. He was wearing a hoodie and a black-rimmed ball cap with white and red lettering on the brim. He has a moustache and partial beard.

The third person is a white woman in her 20s, heavy set, with blond hair and blue eyes, wearing dark clothing.

RCMP members from Antigonish, Guysborough, and Port Hawkesbury responded to locate the suspects and their vehicle.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Antigonish District RCMP at 902 863 6500. Those who wish to remain anonymous can contact Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), text TIP202 plus a message to “CRIMES” (274637) or submit tips by secure Web tips at: www.crimestoppers.ns.ca.