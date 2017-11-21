‘Tis the Season 11’ coming to Guysborough

GUYSBOROUGH: Yes Santa Claus there is a Beulah Claxton… and she’s back!

“Tis The Season 11” is the gift that keeps on giving. For many, this hit show has become a yearly tradition, the official start of the holiday season. Mary Morrison, Martin MacKinnon, Wayne Tomko, Nana, and Beaver MacLeod will be there along with assorted other Cape Breton characters in a brand new edition of this wildly popular show.

The Chedabucto Place Performance Centre, Guysborough, is pleased to present “Tis the Season 11” which stars award-winning actor, singer and comedy performer Bette MacDonald and talented partner Maynard Morrison, together with a cast of comedy/musical talent second to none – Joe Waye Jr, Mary-Colin Chisholm and Jordan Musycsyn.

“Tis the Season is all about giving the audience as many laughs and as much fun as we possibly can while staying within the confines of the law!” says MacDonald, “We cannot wait to get on the holiday road.”

The show, a seasonal staple for the past 10 years, remains as fresh as ever with new material, music and laughs in store. Join the cast on Tuesday, December 5 at 7:30 p.m. at the Chedabucto Place Performance Centre and find out exactly what is so funny about Christmas!

Call 902-533-2015 for tickets.