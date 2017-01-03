HALIFAX: A graduate of St. Peter’s District High and former weekend host on the predecessor of 1015 FM The Hawk was made the host of CBC Radio’s Weekend Mornings show.

Born in Ontario, with a childhood split between Cheticamp, Louisdale and River Bourgeois, Bill Roach volunteered at St. Peter’s Community Channel 10 and frequently listened to CJFX and CIGO in his younger years.

ARICHAT: Telile Community Television officially launched its monthly live broadcast “East Coast Spotlight” on January 20.

The live program features musical performances in front of a live audience, as well as interviews with each performer at Telile’s studio in Arichat.

PORT HAWKESBURY: SAERC grad Ainslie McNamara followed up her graduation with eight weeks of training at the Burbank, California campus of the New York Film Academy.

That experience inspired her to successfully apply for a scholarship to the Vancouver Film School where she started a one-year VFS Writing for Film and Television course last May.

PORT HAWKESBURY: The official opening of BareInk tattoo and piercing studio marked a new era in a family’s 25-year history in art.

Alex Boudreau, the lead artist, operated a business out of his home for several years. Before that, Boudreau was involved in art from the age of seven.

ANTIGONISH: Last March, producer Richard Petty was working on “Antigonish Radio Diaries,” a community storytelling project involving audio recordings.

Following the example of similar projects in the U.S., Perry said the project was based on the premise that everyone’s story is equally important.

PORT HAWKESBURY: Brothers Andre and Travis Pettipas, who previously played together for six years in The Odd Bit, joined forces with drummer Marcus Cosh to form Andre Pettipas and The Giants.

The Antigonish County group’s debut disc, the eight-song effort Stay Gold, reached the public just as the trio prepared for performances in Sydney during East Coast Music Week.

SYDNEY: Inverness County native Natalie MacMaster and her husband went two-for-three at the 2016 East Coast Music Awards, winning in the Traditional Album of the Year and Fans’ Choice Entertainer of the Year categories.

SYDNEY: One of Inverness County’s most prolific and colourful musicians received an honorary doctorate from Cape Breton University in mid-May.

Creignish native Ashley MacIsaac became an honorary Doctor of Letters during the Sydney university’s spring convocation ceremonies.

The internationally-acclaimed fiddler, a three-time JUNO Award-winner with multi-platinum album sales, said it was “truly an honour” to receive an honorary degree from a university that teaches its students “what it means to be a Cape Bretoner, and a Canadian.”

LOCH LOMOND: This community in northeastern Richmond County became the backdrop for the film version of a suspense novel that has gained a cult following over the past two years.

Dead Hunt, written by Glace Bay native Kenn Crawford, is the story of a scientist who struggles with grief following the death of his young daughter, leading him to accidentally release a pathogen that winds up in the local water supply, unleashing a torrent of zombies onto a rural community and terrifying six friends on a weekend camping trip.

Several key outdoor scenes were planned for Loch Lomond, with the Loch Lomond Community Centre among the locations secured for Dead Hunt’s 21-day shoot. In a recent update on the movie’s Facebook page, Crawford confirmed that the shoot has been postponed to the summer of 2017.

ANTIGONISH: Organizers for the Evolve Music Festival said there was no chance of the long-running event ever returning to Antigonish County, shortly after announcing that the long-running event had officially relocated to Beersville, New Brunswick.

Organizer Jonas Coulter said the Municipality of the County of Antigonish could have given Evolve organizers “one or two more weeks” to secure a physician and finalize an operating medical plan, instead of adhering to a February 1 deadline and voting to revoke the festival’s license in April.

While Antigonish County Warden Russell Boucher said he was aware of some local business owners that were displeased with council’s decision, he insisted that cancelling the event was a matter of safety.

WEST MABOU: The wildly popular square dances held here lost one of their most familiar faces this past spring, as organizer Peter James “Jimmy” MacInnis passed away suddenly at home on May 18 at the age of 64.

MacInnis, a West Mabou resident, co-founded the West Mabou Hall’s weekly dances and an intermediate softball team that claimed a regional championship title. He had become recognizable to thousands as not only a key organizer for the Saturday night dances since their 1989 inception but the man who individually greeted each person to walk through the doors.

JUDIQUE: The Celtic Music Interpretive Centre celebrated its 10th anniversary with a variety of performances and activities, including the standing-room-only show “Open The Door For Three.”

Featuring the well-travelled Liz Knowles, Kieran O’Hare and Pat Broaders, the evening helped the Judique venue celebrate a decade of operation as a stand-alone venue, which opened six years after the formation of the Celtic Music Interpretive Society in 1999. That organization operated from an office in the nearby Judique Community Centre before moving to its current home in 2006.

RICHMOND COUNTY: Popular local entertainers and Maritime favourites were prominently featured as five communities joined forces in June to launch a new five-day festival.

Veteran musician Cyril MacPhee hosted a bistro at Louis’ Cozy Corner to help kick off Seaside LobsterFest, co-hosted by the communities of St. Peter’s, River Bourgeois, Rockdale, L’Ardoise and Potlotek First Nation, with lobster taking centre stage at every turn.

The festival’s activities included several lobster dinners, a lobster cook-off, lobster trivia, a fisherman’s market and a fisherman’s lunch-and-learn, in addition to musical performances by the likes of Myles Davison, Denis and Buddy, Rosie Stone, Wendy Abbott, Stuart MacDonald and Darrell Keigan, along with an evening of musical comedy with Jimmy Flynn.