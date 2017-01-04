Top quotes from July to December

“More people die – from planned deaths – within the Strait-Richmond Hospital than in any other jurisdiction in Nova Scotia. That alone should send a few red flags up.”

Dr. Robert Martel on July 13, describing the condition of palliative-care delivery in Nova Scotia that had led him to stop serving in this capacity last summer.

“It was definitely up – I’m guessing about 10 per cent – from 2015. And it was up 110 per cent from 2014.”

Stan Rogers Folk Festival artistic director Troy Greencorn on July 13, providing an audience estimate for the Canso event’s 20th anniversary edition, which took place nearly two years after a storm-related cancellation nearly scuttled StanFest for good.

“Driving on the stretch in Petit de Grat to the glebe house, it was 4:30 or 4:45 [a.m.] and the mother and father said, ‘Beautiful.’”

Strait Area Refugee Support Group chair Barbara MacNeil on July 20, recalling the late-June arrival of a Syrian refugee family on Isle Madame.

- Advertisement -

“It got to be kind of a joke between the two of us – who else has a husband that buys his wife her own hotel?”

Eric Fowler – whose wife is named Lorraine – on August 3, speaking of his renovation of the Port Hawkesbury property previously known as Hotel Lorraine, Spray’s Convenience Store and Spray’s Apartments.

“I have never heard him raise his voice at anybody, and I have never seen him angry. He was just a very level person, and he was a very good listener.”

Inverness County municipal councillor Dwayne MacDonald on August 17, reflecting on the temperament of former county warden A.J. MacDougall, who passed away on August 4.

“There is not $42,000 sitting on the shelf, unused, in any nursing home in Nova Scotia.”

Provincial NDP Leader Gary Burrill on August 24, criticizing cuts in the 2016-17 provincial budget that allegedly led to $41,900 being removed from the budget of the Port Hawkesbury Nursing Home.

“I’ll never forget this night for the rest of my life, and I hope you won’t either.”

Grammy-winner Meghan Trainor, speaking to the estimated 11,000 people who flooded into the Port Hawkesbury Recreation Fields for a free concert on September 1.

“It’s quite a feat… It’s amazing how, in a short period of time, they put that all together.”

Former Port Hawkesbury Deputy Mayor Bert Lewis, speaking about the September 1 Megan Trainor Concert.

“It showed I have the confidence of the people, and in turn, I am excited and ready to serve.”

Former Port Hawkesbury Brenda Chisholm-Beaton, on September 21, commenting on being acclaimed as Port Hawkesbury Mayor after no other resident decided to run.

“If you’re going to defame someone, an anonymous poster or an anonymous publisher should be aware that the law may not allow them to remain anonymous in regards to the reputation of the people they’re attacking.”

Laywer Michelle Awad, on September 27, speaking about a defamation case involving anonymous posters on Facebook and two former local municipal representatives.

“I’m extremely disappointed that people that I’ve known for such a long period of time would act in such an unpleasant and cowardly fashion.”

Former Richmond Municipal Councillor Steve Sampson, in late September, commenting on a court decision revealing the names of two anonymous posters to Facebook. Some of the comments posted were deemed defamatory.

“When there is gossip and innuendo floating around the communities and Facebook, it makes our job that much more difficult to do.”

Guysborough Warden Vernon Pitts, in late September, speaking about allegations of misuse of municipal funds.

“The UARB did spank us – they gave us quite a going.”

Warden Victor David, on October 5, speaking about the response from the Nova Scotia Utility and Review Beard in reaction to the lengthy period that followed the last Richmond County water rate study.

“We have a lot of work ahead of us, and we’re down one councillor too, so we’re hoping someone will step up to the plate.”

Mulgrave Mayor Ralph Hadley, on October 17, referring to the new Mulgrave Town Council which is currently a member short of capacity.

“My feet are wet already. I know what direction we want to take and I think a lot of the councillors are on the same page I am. I think, together, we are going to do a great job.”

Antigonish Mayor Laurie Boucher, on October 15, speaking about being elected mayor during the fall Municipal election.

“I’m quite happy about it but I’m quite surprised.”

George Kehoe, on October 18, upon learning the original results in the Strait regional school board election were wrong and he was in fact selected as the representative for West Richmond.

“I think these little milestones should be acknowledged and while it doesn’t mean that much, it does for a lot of people in various communities.”

Antigonish Town Councillor Andrew Murray, on October 26, after being asked about the significance of being elected as Antigonish’s first openly gay town councilor.

“I certainly made some errors and mistakes in my time as CAO, and I apologize to all the people I have disappointed in making those,”

Former Richmond CAO Warren Olsen, on November 2, commenting after he decided to tender his resignation with the county.

“So these [crew members] are stuck because they don’t have enough money to get home…”

International Transport Workers Federation Atlantic Canadian inspector Karl Risser, on November 9, speaking about five crew members of the Dutch Runner who were stranded while the ship is docked at the Port Hawkesbury Pier.

“[The judge] was looking at whether their anonymity should be preserved, but at this point, their anonymity is gone.”

Lawyer Dave Hutt, on November 16, speaking in regards to his clients who are implicated in a defamation lawsuit launched by former Richmond County Warden Steve Sampson.

“There’s lots of tears in their eyes, there’s lots of good thoughts. It’s great of them to come and say goodbye.”

Former Port Hawkesbury Mayor Billy Joe MacLean, on November 23, speaking after a ceremony to mark an end to his time in public office.

“I am disappointed that the Nova Scotia Teachers Union has walked away from the negotiating table and that a collective bargaining agreement could not be reached.”

Nova Scotia Premier Stephen McNeil, on November 26, referring to negotiations between the province and the NSTU ending without resolution.

“We want our students to be successful. We want to teach.”

Nova Scotia Teachers’ Union president Liette Doucet, on November 28, after the union decided the take a “work-to-rule action” as a way of letting the government know what teachers are doing in the classroom.

“[Comic book conventions] have become huge. Studios are throwing millions of dollars at them so I thought it was the perfect setting for this kind of whodunit.”

Duncan MacMaster, December 7, speaking about the setting of his book, A Mint Condition Corpse.

“This industry is being dominated by much larger players than me.”

Steve Smith, on December 7, speaking about his decision to sell Central Supplies to the Kent Build Supplies organization.

“If there is no interest, why cost the taxpayers more money?”

Mulgrave Mayor Ralph Hadley, on December 14, speaking about council’s decision to tell the Department of Municipal Affairs that a by-election looking for a new council member will prove too costly for taxpayers.