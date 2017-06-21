Touesnard helps Nova North Storm to gold medals

RIVER BOURGEOIS: Cade Touesnard got a taste of what it’s like to win at the Atlantic level on May 28 when he and the Nova North Storm visited Moncton to compete at the AAA Super 7 Atlantic Cup.

“I was pretty excited that we won,” Touesnard said. “In the last game, I got the MVP and had four goals and two assists. We spent two nights in Moncton and had four games. My whole family came to watch me at the Atlantic Cup.

“When I started, I didn’t know anybody on the team, and now I have a whole lot of new friends in New Glasgow.”

The Storm plays out of New Glasgow, as Touesnard indicated, and the team compiled an impressive record in the spring AAA Super 7 League.

In their first weekend of play on April 8, the Western Hurricane dropped them 9-6 but the local squad rebounded to beat the Eastern Heat 4-3.

Their next weekend was April 23, and the Storm scored a pair of wins. The first was an 11-8 win over the Hurricane, and the second was a 7-1 win over the Heat.

On May 7, the Storm dropped Central Lightening 6-2 but came up short when battling the Acadia Junior Axemen 5-3.

On May 21, the Storm came away with two wins – a 5-2 victory over Acadia and a 5-3 win over Central.

As a result, the Storm finished the season with a 6-2 record, good for 12 points. Acadia finished second with 10 points.

After regular season success, the Storm was off to Moncton.

The squad started their gold medal run with an 8-1 win over the Kent Huskies on Friday, May 26. After that, the Storm had two Saturday games – a 7-4 win over the Gusto Junior Riverhawks and a 4-3 win over the Gaspesie Cougars. The Sunday championship saw the Nord-Ouest Lynx take to the ice against the Storm, and the local squad pulled an 8-1 win.

“I was in second place for points on my team,” Touesnard said.

Touesnard said he’s ready to enjoy some fishing but added he’s always game for returning to the ice.