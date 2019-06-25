ANTIGONISH: Despite protests from some residents, town council is moving ahead with a development agreement.

Antigonish Town Council decided to enter into a development agreement for a rental property on 52 Victoria Street in a 5-2 vote during the regular monthly meeting on June 17.

The meeting was attended by a number of residents from the area, and none seemed pleased with council’s decision, with one person speaking out of order before Mayor Laurie Boucher called a recess.

During the May meeting of Antigonish Town Council, members approved first reading of a motion for an application to enter into a development agreement. The application came from a developer looking to add another rental property on Victoria Street, where another rental property already exists.

The owner of the property, Frank McVicar, previously applied for rezoning to allow for the development but was turned down. He then appealed to the Nova Scotia Utility and Review Board (UARB), and preliminary arbitration recommended the owner apply for a development agreement from the town, in conjunction with a rezoning.

The mayor said the town has a need for more housing.

“This has been evident though every engagement session that we’ve gone through in the last two-and-a-half years,” said Boucher. “If we don’t start looking at different ways to supply housing, then we’re right back where we started before our engagement sessions.”

With the development being recommended by the town’s previous planner and the Eastern District Planning Commission, Boucher said it would be hard to go back to the UARB and say the town still doesn’t want the development.