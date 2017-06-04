Town asked to expand street fair

ANTIGONISH: During a regular monthly meeting on May 15, Antigonish Town Council heard from the Antigonish Downtown Business Association community liaison head Jamie MacDonald.

In recent years during Highland Games week, the area has hosted a street fair on Main Street and MacDonald asked for permission to extend the fair from Hawthorne Street to College Street this year.

“It’s great economic development for the downtown core, for the downtown business association, there is so much spin-off from people coming into town and we did see the numbers grow last year as far as people attending, and from what Jamie said, we expect to have even more people this year,” said Antigonish Mayor Laurie Boucher.

Boucher said the association made a similar request in 2014 but a business owner said his business was contingent on traffic through the area. MacDonald told council the new owner of the business in question was called and gave them permission.

Boucher added council is waiting to hear from a few more businesses and their own traffic authority before making a final decision on the matter.