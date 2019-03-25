ANTIGONISH: Town council is out of the area’s enterprise network.

During a regular monthly meeting of Antigonish Town Council on March 18, council voted to become the latest municipality to give an official notice of intent to withdraw from the Eastern Strait Regional Enterprise Network (ESREN) effective March 31. The town joined the Town of Mulgrave, the Town of Port Hawkesbury, and the Municipality of the District of Guysborough, all of which previously voted to withdraw from the REN. The Municipality of the County of Antigonish withdrew the following night.

Antigonish Mayor Laurie Boucher said council will investigate its options for moving forward and making economic development a priority. Staff are working with the province on the issue, she said.

“We did support the REN,” said Boucher. “When the province came through with this a number of years ago, we decided to get behind it and make the best of it. We had faith in the REN and John Beaton and his crew. I’m sure the staff of the REN realize that the Town of Antigonish was behind them all along, but they also realize this was something that couldn’t be helped on our part.”

ESREN CAO John Beaton said the REN will begin to wind-down after the March 31 deadline. He said they will begin asset management, execute lay-off notices for staff, and begin a wind-down committee with municipal officials. Beaton will report to the committee, possibly for around six months, and then the REN will formally close.

“When you’re part of a group and the group is falling apart, one-by-one, it’s really hard to stay,” said Boucher. “You don’t want to be the last one standing as well. We had to do what we thought was in the best financial [interest] for the town and that’s the direction we decided to take.”