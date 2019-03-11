PORT HAWKESBURY: Town councillors in Port Hawkesbury are investing in a port development project.

During their regular council meeting on March 5, town councillors passed a motion approving a $5,000 contribution towards the cost of a $140,000 marketing tool as part of a strategy for business recruitment in the Strait of Canso.

The town’s contribution is contingent on funding from their counterparts in the Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency and other municipal partners.

Following the meeting, Mayor Brenda Chisholm-Beaton told reporters the Strait Area Economic Zone is built around port development and the participating municipalities are the Municipality of the District of Guysborough, the Municipality of the County of Richmond and the Town of Port Hawkesbury.

“We have a few other stakeholders that are at the table, we have some industry leaders at the table,” she said. “We have representation from our Eastern Strait Regional Enterprise Network and Cape Breton REN, the Cape Breton Partnership, and we also have membership from our Strait Area Chamber of Commerce.”

Chisholm-Beaton added the goal of the partnership formed around the Strait Area Economic Zone – which is a port development project – is to create a strategy and also to get materials to market the port appropriately.