BY: Heather MacAdam

ANTIGONISH: The Town of Antigonish is partnering with StFX to make the university’s Homecoming 2018 a success for students and residents.

During its regular monthly meeting on September 17, Antigonish Town Council agreed to contribute $4,000 to support an on campus event hosted by the university during Homecoming weekend.

Mayor Laurie Boucher said the university is busy with events for alumni during Homecoming weekend, however in past years, there were no events aimed at current students.

Boucher said disturbances within the community during Homecoming weekend have been growing steadily for several years. About six months ago, the town began planning with the university, Antigonish County, the RCMP, St. Martha’s Regional Hospital, StFX Student Services, and the local landlord’s association to come up with a way to lessen disruption in town neighbourhoods.

“From that, StFX came to the conclusion that it would probably be safer for students if they were travelling less and having huge house parties,” she said. “So the idea was to have more activities on campus for students, and this will be the first year, and we’re very excited to be partners with StFX on this.”

Boucher said they hope this event becomes a tradition students look forward to each year. She added they realize it won’t fix the issues overnight, but they’re hoping this is the first step to maintaining a safe environment for the students and residents.

“This is a risk for [StFX] as well and we want to show them that we appreciate their efforts to help us with our challenges,” the mayor said.

“We want to show the onus isn’t just on the university – it’s on the town as well, so we wanted to support it as much as we could.”

Boucher said the event would be held in the late morning or early afternoon, before the Homecoming football game. She said the university estimated the cost at $10,000, including set up, security, entertainment and food.

Boucher said it’s nice for the town to partner with StFX and for the betterment of students and residents.