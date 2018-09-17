PORT HAWKESBURY: The town has officially taken over Veterans Memorial Park.

On June 19, there was a motion to council by the memorial committee to accept ownership of the park, and Doyle advised the ownership transfer is finalized.

“I’m pleased to say that the transfer process has been completed on July 3,” Port Hawkesbury CAO Terry Doyle told the September meeting of Port Hawkesbury Town Council on September 11.

A group of community volunteers will be established to assist with the maintenance of the park, Doyle said.

“Quite happy to report, maintenance has gone well,” he said. “Taking over the park in mid-season we’re looking at further work on the park, and working with the park committee as we move forward this spring.”

The town has already identified a number of things already, including changing of flags, that need to be done to ensure the park is very fitting before November 11.

The town feels it is very important to ensure Veterans Memorial Park is well taken care of and the town was more than willing to do that, Chisholm-Beaton said.

“The council has been unanimous in accepting that responsibility and for that very reason is why it’s so important that we recognize our veterans,” she said. “The town wanted to ensure the property is well maintained, so going forward we can ensure the park will have a long life in the town of Port Hawkesbury.”

***

To show their support during next year’s Nova Scotia Pride Week, the Town of Port Hawkesbury is looking at the idea of making a few crosswalks in town more colourful by painting them to resemble a rainbow.

The idea was brought up by Mayor Brenda Chisholm-Beaton after a couple of citizens brought it to her attention that it would be a great project to take on.

“We’ll look at talking with [the] Strait regional centre for education to see if they’d be open to working with us by putting one of those crosswalks close to SAERC,” Chisholm-Beaton said. “Another suggested location was around the community park.”

Town councillor Mark MacIver was in favour of the rainbow crosswalks but suggested some research was needed to be done in regards to any legal issues and they should defer to the traffic authority for assistance.

The town plans to consult with the Department of Transportation and Infrastructure Renewal during their planning phase to make sure they follow and meet proper codes.

“Maybe we could reach out to NSTIR to see what would be the process at looking into creating one of those rainbow crosswalks,” Chisholm-Beaton said.

***

Port Hawkesbury recently received a significant donation from a local family. The J. Franklin Wright oil on canvas painting ‘Abraham’ was donated to the town by the Smith family.

A wooden ship is depicted with its sails forcefully engaged with the wind as it climbs the waves of deep-green sea water that’s splashing against the ship’s hull as it sails across the ocean.

Port Hawkesbury CAO Terry Doyle said the painting was presented to Fred Smith of Mabou, upon his retirement from the Royal Bank of Canada Atlantic Division on May 27, 1977.

“I want to take time to sincerely thank the Smith family for their generous donation and this piece of art will be displayed proudly.”

Appraised at $24,000, the town will have the painting professionally cleaned to restore it to its natural colours.

Wright is one of the best known marine painters in Canada. He is particularly well known for his meticulously executed portraits of 19th century vessels and made a specialty of creating portraits of vessels built in maritime Canada.

As to where the town will hang the painting, Mayor Brenda Chisholm-Beaton noted “now, that’s going to be a fun decision.”