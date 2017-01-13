Town trying to save outreach worker post

PORT HAWKESBURY: Despite a recent funding shortfall that resulted in the late-December dissolution of a community outreach and support worker post overseen by the Richmond County Literacy Network (RCLN), officials in Port Hawkesbury are still willing to work with all partners involved to revive the position.

Mayor Brenda Chisholm-Beaton and Deputy Mayor Trevor Boudreau confirmed that town council is ready to meet with the RCLN and municipal officials from Richmond and Inverness counties regarding the post held for 28 months by Jenny Comeau, who made weekly visits to Port Hawkesbury as part of her service to seniors and others within the town and throughout Richmond County.

The comments came nearly three weeks after Port Hawkesbury Town Council held an emergency meeting that resulted in a motion to provide $2,800 to support the continuation of the outreach worker position. This funding was contingent on Richmond County providing the remaining funds required to continue the post on a temporary basis, as well as a joint meeting between the town, the county and the RCLN in January to review funding options, a pledge from RCLN to provide monthly service and financial updates, and a weekly office day in Port Hawkesbury for the person filling the position.

Just over 24 hours later, Richmond municipal councillors unanimously defeated a motion that would have provided $11,333 to allow the outreach worker post to continue until March 31, pending discussions with the Town of Port Hawkesbury. Following the meeting, Warden Brian Marchand told The Reporter that he is still hoping to launch discussions on the issue with municipal officials in Port Hawkesbury and Inverness County this month.

While no such invitation had reached Port Hawkesbury Town Council prior to their regular monthly meeting on January 9, Boudreau told reporters attending this session that the town received a request from RCLN, which is also making a pitch to provincial officials that provided emergency funding to maintain the position last summer.

“They were also going to reach out to MLA Michel Samson as well and bring all of the parties to the table, kind of get an idea of where everybody’s at, and move forward with it,” Boudreau explained.

“That’s encouraging, and I hope all the parties take part in it and that we have an open and shared discussion.”

While Boudreau described the previous round of negotiations between RCLN and Richmond County as “their own discussion,” the deputy mayor quickly added that Port Hawkesbury is ready to enter the negotiations to re-launch the outreach worker position. He also lauded Comeau for her work in communities throughout the Strait area.

“For someone who isn’t used to applying for a housing grant or to get Medicaid, Jenny can walk you through those steps and get you there, and get you what you need very quickly,” Boudreau pointed out.

“And sometimes she can get you things that you didn’t even know you had access to, like a disability [tax] credit. Jenny will have a conversation with you, figure out what you need, and go from there. So it’s an effective and efficient way of doing things.”