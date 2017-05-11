MULGRAVE: Town Council is conforming to provincial rules regarding expenses.

Last week, Mulgrave Town Council voted in favour of voluntarily complying with new municipal accountability and transparency recommendations.

“We’ll be looking at, over the next month, getting our council expenses and things posted on our Web site,” said interim CAO Kevin Matheson.

When asked if there were any issues with residents questioning the town’s spending policies, Matheson said the CBC requested the town’s expenses though the Freedom of Information Act.

“We provided it when they were doing all of their stories and we didn’t even get a mention,” said Matheson.

Matheson said only one person traveled to the Federation of Canadian Municipalities (FCM) convention for the years the CBC requested and that was a new councilor going to understand how the national federation works.

“We usually only send one person to the Union of Nova Scotia Municipalities [meetings] in Halifax,” he said. “There’s not much there to pick at.”