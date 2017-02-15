MULGRAVE: Board members are hoping to get word from the province on the town’s medical facility.

Last week, Mayor Ralph Hadley said the chair of the Mulgrave Medical Centre called an emergency meeting for all board members to discuss keeping the facility open.

“There are concerns down the road,” said Hadley. “We’re all concerned that we may be losing our medical centre.”

Hadley said no one told the board they are definitely losing the centre. However, he said the board is concerned after hearing about the possibility of medical clinics coming to areas such as Antigonish, Guysborough and Port Hawkesbury, while not hearing any news regarding Mulgrave.

“There is a meeting coming up with the province,” said Hadley.

“We have to wait and find out what the status of that is going to be. Our community needs a medical centre to provide service. They come from all over the Strait area.”

The Nova Scotia Health Authority (NSHA) Web site states the Mulgrave Medical Centre features a nurse practitioner working in partnership with the NSHA and other agencies to offer health services and programs. The nurse practitioner has office hours on Mondays and Thursdays.

“All we are trying to do is keep the status-quo,” he said. “We have a very good little medical centre there. It services a lot of programs. Our practitioner is very busy. We’re hoping that we can keep what we have.”