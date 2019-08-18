Tractor driver dies while repairing vehicle

MONASTERY: The RCMP is investigating after the driver of a tractor was killed while making repairs to his vehicle last night.

At around 8:25 p.m., Antigonish RCMP responded to a fatal incident on the East Tracadie Road in Monastery.

The 57-year-old man from East Tracadie was pronounced deceased at the scene. The preliminary investigation has indicated the tractor rolled onto the man while he was attempting to make repairs to the back of the vehicle while at the side of the roadway.

The incident remains under investigation.