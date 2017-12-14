ALMA, PICTOU COUNTY: At approximately 6:30 p.m. on December 12, Pictou District RCMP were called to the scene of an overturned tractor trailer in the median on Highway 104 at Alma.

Just prior to the collision, police were responding to a 911 call of a possible impaired driver involving this same vehicle. The vehicle was reportedly swerving between both lanes of traffic.

The driver was arrested for impaired operation of a motor vehicle at the scene before being transported to hospital in New Glasgow for treatment of what are believed to be non-life threatening injuries.

- Advertisement -

A 50-year-old male from Canso will be charged with refusal of a legal blood demand and impaired operation of a motor vehicle. He will be appearing in Pictou Provincial Court on February 28, 2018.

The investigation is ongoing.