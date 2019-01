RICHMOND COUNTY: Motorists are advised of delays on the Lennox Passage Bridge in Isle Madame.

The Department of Transportation and Infrastructure Renewal said deck repairs will be taking place on the bridge tomorrow.

There will be four, 20-minute closures beginning at 9:30 a.m. During closures, traffic will be stopped in both directions. Motorists should expect delays and proceed with caution.

In the event of inclement weather, this work will be rescheduled for Friday.