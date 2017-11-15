Trafficking charges laid after 160 grams of cocaine found

INVERNESS: The RCMP seized 160 grams of cocaine and charged a Cape Breton County man with trafficking after stopping a vehicle in Inverness County early this morning.

At around 6:20 a.m., Inverness District RCMP conducted a vehicle stop on Highway 105 in Aberdeen. After police found approximately 160 grams of cocaine, as well as drug paraphernalia , a 44-year-old man from Caribou Marsh, Cape Breton County was arrested for drug possession.

The man was released from police custody and is scheduled to appear in Port Hawkesbury Provincial Court on December 18 on a charge of possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking.

The investigation is ongoing.