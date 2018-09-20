HALIFAX: The MLA for Cape Breton-Richmond is unhappy with lack of weed and bush clearing along roadsides in her constituency.

During Question Period in the Nova Scotia Legislature on September 13, Cape Breton-Richmond MLA Alana Paon told the house about numerous complaints from constituents about the amount of weeds and brush growing along roads and highways.

More than just an eyesore, Paon said excessive roadside vegetation interferes with mobility and visibility for pedestrians. She wanted confirmation from the minister that the department is obligated to clear roads and highways to ensure pedestrian, as well as vehicle, mobility.

“It was so severe in some areas, actually, that two pedestrians were almost hit by vehicles,” Paon told the house.

“The department has brush-cutting and mowing guidelines that include visibility of traffic signs and passing clearances for vehicles, but I’m concerned that pedestrian mobility is not a priority.”

Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure Renewal, Lloyd Hines responded that his government committed additional funds of over $2 million for brush cutting and vegetation control.

“I’m very happy to say that that is showing results across the province,” Hines responded.

In her supplemental question, the Progressive Conservative MLA asserted that the department’s resources are inadequate and she pressed the minister to commit to purchasing another machine to clear the roadsides and along highways in her constituency.

“I understand that the department has only one mower available for three counties, it’s absolutely ridiculous,” Paon told the house. “When that mower inevitably breaks, the weeds and the brush don’t stop growing, as the minister has pointed out. There’s no backup, there’s no plan B, and also there’s basically a backlog in the system.

“… This is more than simply beautification. My constituency has a very high population of seniors and mobility is important to their livelihood as well as their health.”

Hines, the Liberal MLA for Guysborough-Eastern Shore-Tracadie, added that his government’s efforts to have more equipment available across the province are evident.

“We are deploying more brush cutting, I think we got more brush cutting done in this season than we had for many years,” Hines responded. “It’s our intention to continue that, not only in the member’s constituency because the grass grows everywhere in Nova Scotia and we’re going to cut it everywhere.”