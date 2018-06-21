Twin Maggies captain granted day parole

MONCTON, NEW BRUNSWICK: The captain of a fishing boat involved in the death of Phillip Boudreau was granted parole.

On June 12, the Parole Board of Canada (PBC) granted Dwayne Matthew Samson day parole, with leave privileges, at a halfway house for six months with conditions that he have no contact with any member of Boudreau’s family. Samson told the board he plans to return to work on his fishing boat.

Upon reviewing his case, the Correctional Service of Canada (CSC) said Samson was motivated to get reintegrated into society and a psychiatric assessment determined Samson’s risk of reoffending was low.

- Advertisement -

“File information indicates that you have obtained institutional employment shortly after being in federal custody…,” the ruling from the Parole Board of Canada states. “You have also willingly participated in other available intervention within the institution such as Positive Lifestyle Group. You have adhered to the rules and regulations of the institution and have not come to the attention of the Security Intelligence Department. You have been on numerous Community Services escorted temporary absences that were completed without any issues.”

In summarizing his case, the CSC confirmed that prior to the incident on June 1, 2013, Samson did have multiple encounters with Boudreau and did turn to the authorities to help.

“You confirmed to the board that you had several encounters with the victim, as you knew him to be interfering with our fishing operation; you did seek assistance from the proper authorities but to no avail,” the ruling states.

On May 20, 2015, Samson pleaded guilty to a charge of manslaughter. Samson – who was the captain of the Twin Maggies, along with crew members James Landry and Craig Landry – originally pleaded not guilty to a charge of second degree murder, electing trial by jury, but changed his plea before going to trial.

Included in the guilty plea was that Samson had to agree to a statement of facts surrounding Boudreau’s death. The statement shows James Landry fired four shots at Boudreau’s boat, after being asked twice by Samson if he was going to shoot, with Boudreau claiming to be hit.

The statement of facts then has the Twin Maggies hauling Boudreau’s boat out to sea, before Boudreau cut the bow line. The Twin Maggies then rammed Boudreau’s boat three times, and James Landry gaffed Boudreau before the Twin Maggies began hauling him out to sea. Boudreau freed himself twice before being gaffed a third time and dragged further. At some point, Samson stopped the boat and James Landry released the gaff, with Boudreau rolling over face down in the water. Boudreau’s body was never recovered.

On September 22, 2015 in Port Hawkesbury Supreme Court, Justice Simon MacDonald sentenced Samson to 10 years.

Samson received 103 days credit for time served. He submitted to a DNA order and is prohibited from owning a firearm for the rest of his life.

Justice MacDonald said there were several factors involved in the sentence, including multiple attacks on the victim, Samson introducing a gun to the incident, the manner of Boudreau’s death, Samson’s guilty plea, a lack of a prior criminal record, a sense of remorse and responsibility stemming from comments in court and from a forensic psychiatrist’s report, and previous good character.

MacDonald also said he wanted to make it clear he did not consider this as a case involving provocation and rejected it as a mitigating factor in the sentencing. MacDonald later said he was satisfied Samson could have taken himself out of the equation.

The sentencing hearing began on September 21, with Dwayne’s wife Carla Samson offering testimony for the defense. Carla’s father, James Landry, was formerly the captain of the Twin Maggies before selling his license to Carla in 2007.

During her testimony, Carla said there were incidents of cut traps and threats involving Boudreau. The crown objected, stating those were allegations of criminal conduct, with Justice MacDonald agreeing.

Carla later said the crew experienced losses of 20-25 traps a year, with the exception of a span of time during which Boudreau was in prison, which resulted in losses of $5,000 to $6,000 a year.

During cross examination, Carla was asked if she was aware if there were other fishermen who experienced cut traps. She said yes but wasn’t aware who cut the traps of others. When asked how she knew Boudreau cut her traps, she said Boudreau had directly asked her if the crew found the traps he cut.

The court also heard testimony from Dr. Scott Theriault, a forensic psychiatrist, who testified Samson reported being in a state of panic at points during the incident.

Boudreau’s sister Margaret Rose Boudreau, read a victim impact statement during the hearing as well, describing how difficult it has been for her family since Boudreau’s death.

Craig Landry was sentenced to 28 days in jail in 2013, which was covered by the time he already served, and two years probation. The first six months of probation was served with Landry remaining at his Petit de Grat home. For nine months after that, he was subject to a curfew.

On January 29, 2015 James Landry received 14 years of federal prison time for his role in the death of Boudreau. Landry’s sentence worked out to around 11-and-a half years and he submitted to a DNA order and a firearm prohibition order. Landry is eligible for parole after serving between three-and-a-half and four years.