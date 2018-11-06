Two big wins for Strait Pirates

PORT HAWKESBURY: It was four points in two games for the local lads.

The Strait Pirates won 4-1 and 10-1 in a home-and-home series with division rival Cumberland County Blues over the weekend.

At home, the Pirates’ Randon MacKinnon scored the only goal of the first period before adding another in the second period along with Ryan Bakker and Christian Papineau. Cumberland answered once in the third.

Pirates coach Taylor Lambke said it wasn’t the team’s best performance of the year, adding the team did play well overall.

“I think we’ve got to start finishing off plays,” he said. “We’re creating all our chances in games and we’ve just got to start putting them in the back of the net. I think we’ve got to be a little bit hungrier and a little more focused in moments where it’s going to make a difference.”

Apparently, the Pirates listened to Lambke and followed up Friday’s game with a blowout on the road in Springhill on Saturday.

The first half of the first period was tight, with Taylor Pierce scoring in the first minute and a half. Cumberland responded and the score remained tied until Pierce added another to close out the stanza. The Pirates picked it up in the second, with Pierce getting his third of the game, Bryce Reynolds adding two and Josh Foster adding a single marker.

It was more of the same in the third with Pierce scoring early again, followed by Randon MacKinnon, Avery Warner, and Cullen MacEachern.

Lambke was obviously happy with his team’s production.

“We played a complete game, we were really happy with that effort,” he said. “We generated a lot of chances Friday night but it was nice [on Saturday] that we were able to capitalize on our chances and score some goals.”

The Pirates next take on Cumberland again in Cumberland on Friday. The Pirates sit atop the Sid Rowe division with 10 wins, one regulation loss, and one overtime loss. Cumberland is last in the division, with just one win in 10 tries.