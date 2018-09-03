Two dead after car leaves the road

LINWOOD: Two men were killed in a single vehicle crash last night on Highway 4.

At around 6:51 p.m., a small car driving in Linwood left the road, rolled and struck a tree.

The two men in the front seats of the vehicle died at the scene, while a 19-year-old woman who was in the back seat had to be removed from the vehicle then air-lifted to hospital. She had serious but non life-threatening injuries, according to the RCMP.

Due to the heavy damage sustained to the vehicle, police and emergency personnel were on scene for several hours as the two deceased men – a 23-year-old from Port Hastings and a 27-year-old from Troy – were removed from the vehicle.

An RCMP Traffic Analyst was called to the scene to assist with the investigation. Highway 4 was closed for several hours and traffic was detoured, however the RCMP confirmed that the road is now open.