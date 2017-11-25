ANTIGONISH: The RCMP is investigating an allegation of sexual assault following a complaint made by an 18-year-old woman on November 22.

The assault occurred on the StFX campus during the weekend of November 18-19. RCMP arrested two men on the evening of November 22 in connection with the complaint.

During the course of the investigation, another victim, a 19-year-old woman, has come forward and alleged that one of the accused in this incident sexually assaulted her on two separate occasions on campus, one in September and one in November.

- Advertisement -

Charges have been laid against a 19-year-old Halifax man for three counts of sexual assault. He is scheduled to appear in Antigonish Provincial Court on January 10. Charges are pending against an 18-year-old Truro man, and he is scheduled to appear in Antigonish Provincial Court on January 24. Both men have been released on conditions.

The RCMP has ensured that both victims have access to supports provided by Victim Services. Investigators are reaching out to the community as they believe there may be additional victims.

Anyone who believes they may have been a victim of a sexual assault, or a witness to the crime, is asked to contact Antigonish District RCMP at 902-863-6500, or 1-800-803-RCMP (7267). In addition, victims can contact the Women’s Resource Centre and Sexual Assault Services Centre in Antigonish at 902-863-6221, or StFX Health and Counselling Centre Services at 1-902-867-2263.

The investigations are ongoing.