U13 Sting visits PEI tourney

PORT HAWKESBURY: The U13 Strait Area Sting made it to the crossovers at the Somerset Pee Wee AA baseball tournament on the weekend of July 13. The event was held in Kinkora, P.E.I.

The first game of the event was against Cartigan, P.E.I, and the Sting lost 13-4. Tyler MacDonald was pitching for the Sting and he earned player of the game honours.

The second game was a 16-8 Sting win over Kingston, P.E.I. The winning pitcher was Ryan Hayes. Kieran Madden was player of the game.

Hayes also pitched the third Sting game, a 15-5 win over Badeque, P.E.I. Hayes was the player of the game, due to his efforts on the mound and a for hitting a two-run homer.

The crossover saw Cardigan drop the Strait 10-0. Anthony MacDonald was the losing pitcher, and he was also the player of the game.

“They [Cardigan] were by far the class of the tournament,” Hayes said. “I thought the boys played really well to hang with those guys and win some games. We’re an A team and it was an AA tournament.”