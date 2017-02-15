U15 Saints win Super Series tournament

PORT HAWKESBURY: It was a battle for sure, but the Strait Area Saints U15 Girls rallied to beat the Cape Breton Attackers for the top spot at last weekend’s Super Series tournament.

“We’re feeling fantastic,” said Heather Brennan, who coaches the U15 Saints with Denise Chiasson. “The girls played great all day today [Sunday] and yesterday.

“We lost to them earlier in the day, but we came back and got the third set on them this time. It was great.”

The Super Series had two tournaments taking place locally, as U15 and U18 tournaments were hosted in the gyms in Port Hawkesbury. Indeed, the sister team of the Saints, the U18 Capers, also managed an appearance in the championship game of their tournament. Unlike the Saints, the Capers were unable to pull the ‘W’.

The Saints, however, were the last team standing on the U15 front. After losing the first game of the championship match 25-21, the Saints regrouped in the second game to deal the Cape Breton Attackers a 25-23 loss. The Attackers had been winning, but the Saints evened things at 21-21 and then kept pressing for the victory. Serving an ace to win the game was Abbie Warner.

The third game saw the Attackers manage an early lead, but the two squads remained fairly even until the Saints overtook their counterparts at 7-6. From there, the Saints rallied to win 15-6, and scoring the final point was Emma Foster – as with Warner’s case, by serving an ace.

“The girls are fantastic,” said Brennan.

“We’re really just starting. This is the second tournament we’ve been in, and now we play in Truro next weekend.

“We’re pumped, and we’re looking forward to a great season.”