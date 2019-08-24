Unknown man forces boy into bathroom stall – RCMP

PORT HAWKESBURY: Inverness District RCMP is asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect following an incident at a business in Port Hawkesbury.

At 5:15 p.m. Friday evening, a 9-year-old boy was approached by an unknown man in the bathroom of a business on Paint Street. The man forced the boy into the bathroom stall and locked the door. The man then attempted to pull the pants of the boy down. The boy got away from the man and fled. Employees attempted to stop the man from leaving the business prior to police arrival but the man fled.

The suspect is described as a white man, in his 40s or 50s, approximately 5-foot-8. He has dark hair and was wearing a blue ball hat, sunglasses, a red shirt and beige shorts.

The suspect is described as a white man, in his 40s or 50s, approximately 5-foot-8. He has dark hair and was wearing a blue ball hat, sunglasses, a red shirt and beige shorts.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Inverness District RCMP at 902-625-2220. Those who wish to remain anonymous can call Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers toll free at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), submit a secure web tip at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca, or use the P3 Tips App.