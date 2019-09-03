VICTORIA COUNTY: It’s a transportation win for Cape Breton, specifically Victoria County!

The number of transportation service providers for residents of rural Nova Scotia has grown across the province over the last few decades. These services, designed to improve the quality of life for all residents, are currently offered in all but three counties in Nova Scotia – but residents of Victoria County can now celebrate because Victoria County Transit (VCT) has launched.

Strait Area Transit (SAT), who has been offering this service in the Strait region since 2007, has been working with community members and stakeholders for much of the past year gearing up for their official launch into Victoria County. In the 2017-2018 year, SAT serviced 6,453 rides across Richmond County and 7,769 rides across Inverness County. They’ve heard the demands for an expanded service and hired the social enterprise champion Common Good Solutions and marketing/design support from Take Note Graphic Design to assist in the launch. From March to April 2019, community engagement sessions were hosted in all eight districts across Victoria County. Many residents, organizations and community members were in attendance and contributed valuable feedback and input into the pilot project.

Riders can expect a service that is community-based, getting them to the things that are important to them, such as grocery stores, hospitals and health centres, libraries, their employers, community events and gatherings, the beach, and many more destinations. Trips must be booked at least one business day in advance and a driver will pick riders up at home to take them directly to the door of their destination. Like Strait Area Transit, VCT will offer fully physically accessible services for passengers, as well as financially accessible services with a $5 flat rate to travel anywhere within Victoria County. There will be an additional per kilometer cost to travel outside of the municipality.

“We believe everyone, no matter their age, income, ability or location, deserves equal access to safe transportation,” said Jessie MacDonald, executive director of both SAT and the new VCT. “This service exists to remove barriers, combat isolation and provide independence for residents and visitors of Victoria County.”

That sentiment rings true when speaking to current riders of SAT.

“This has made a 100 per cent improvement in my quality of life,” said Richmond County resident Mark Feltmate, who has been using SAT services for over a year now. “I am no longer able to live alone and without this service I would be stuck.”

The implementation and launch of VCT is a collaborative project between the Municipality of Victoria County and Strait Area Transit and is supported by the Province of Nova Scotia’s Department of Communities, Culture and Heritage. There is no cost to the municipality during the two-year pilot project at the end of which the service will be reviewed. Municipal councillors and the community will then decide if they wish to see this service continue. Residents are urged to take advantage of the new service and keep communicating their needs and ideas so this service can be tailored to those who use it, the riders.

Those interested can pre-book your door-to-door transit by calling 902-625-1474 or toll free 1-833-625-1475, e-mailing: info@vctbus.ca or using the on-line form at: www.vctbus.ca. This newly-launched Web site houses more information, as well as the answers to frequently asked questions. Residents of Victoria County should keep their eyes open for a launch flyer in their mailboxes in the coming weeks. Each will include a coupon for a free Victoria County Transit ride.

For more information about the service and its expansion into Victoria County, contact 902-625-1475, call 1-833-625-1475,go to: info@vctbus.ca, or visit: www.vctbus.ca.