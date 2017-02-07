Volleyball comes to Port Hawkesbury

PORT HAWKESBURY: Some very competitive sports action takes place at the SAERC and Tamarac gyms this weekend.

“This is a chance for volleyball fans to come out and watch, as there’s going to be lots of high quality action,” said David MacIsaac, coach of the Capers 18U team.

The Volleyball Nova Scotia Super Series will be taking place. The event is comprised of tournaments taking place at the Under-15/16 and Under-18 age categories for boys and girls.

- Advertisement -

Super Series events will be hosted all over the province, and the events will help place teams in subsequent tournaments, including provincial championships.

In Port Hawkesbury, eight girls teams will be competing on the Under-18 level. On the Under-15/16 scene, six girls teams will be in action. All action is on the Tier II level.

“On the Under-18 level, I have what you could call a select team from across Cape Breton,” said MacIsaac. He has one player from Cheticamp, three from Port Hawkesbury, four from Richmond, and four from Sydney.

“We wanted to compete at a Tier I level which would be the highest level of volleyball for 18-and-under kids, but this is a Tier II tournament. One of the quirks of the Super Series is that to compete at Tier I, you have to win a Tier II tournament.”

Action gets underway Friday evening. The Capers 18U squad will be on the court at 5 p.m. at SAERC, and the Richmond Rize will also appear on the SAERC court at 6:10 p.m.