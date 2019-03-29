Vote for Nancy Kawaja

PORT HAWKESBURY: A Port Hawkesbury native just might set sail as a result of the Norwegian Cruise Line 2019 Giving Joy Contest.

Nancy Kawaja, who graduated from SAERC, is now working in Ottawa, within Ontario’s Catholic School Board as a special education teacher, teaching children across all areas of ability, including some with learning disabilities, autism, visual impairment, and physical/intellectual disabilities.

Kawaja is in the running for the Giving Joy Contest, which will give a seven-day cruise for two to 15 amazing teachers in the U.S. and Canada.

The top 15 nominees will receive a free cruise for two, an exclusive invitation to an award ceremony on May 3 in Seattle (including airfare and accommodations) and the chance to win the grand prize of $15,000 for their school.

Kawaja is known for a joy of teaching, hosting Webinars, and speaking at conferences to raise awareness about the power of accessibility and inclusion. She inspires students and school staff to harness the power of assistive technology to change lives.

Six months ago, she underwent neurosurgery. A complication left her without feeling in her lower left leg. An avid runner and CrossFitter, Kawaja was left using a wheelchair for mobility.

To vote for Kawaja, pop on-line and support her by following the Web link: https://nclgivingjoy.com/voteme/30373/632457256?ep1=fb&fbclid=IwAR2botgYtuPueI26M-E4zfB7-zUtXx-lrOUEY5mqxEpdKtsntS0bOIESJdw.