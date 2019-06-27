PORT HOOD: Those with a taste for local history would be well advised to take advantage of the Chestico Museum and Historical Society’s Yesteryear Tours this summer.

Dressed in period clothes, John and Cathy Gillies will lead folks on walking tours of Port Hood during July and August. A diverse number of tours will be offered, including Twilight Tales, Heyday in the Hood, and Tea and Tales on Port Hood Island.

“We’re trying to do a bit more promotion this year,” Cathy said. “It seems when we get to the end of the summer, people say they’d like to go on the tours. We’re hoping lots of people come out. It seems July and August are when most people are around.”

Twilight Tales (running on Mondays from July 8 to August 12) will offer stories of shipwrecks, tragedies, and other remarkable events. Some of the tales will regard phantom ships and ghostly encounters while other stories regard amazing rescues.

The walk dovetails nicely with the community’s Central Park Ceilidh, a free concert series taking place where Fraser Street meets the High Road. The hour-long walk begins at 8 p.m. directly following the Monday concerts. The walkers will be departing from St. Stephen’s United Church.

“I spoke with Lynn Chisholm who’s doing the concerts, and I thought we’d schedule a tour right after her ceilidhs,” Cathy said.

Also offered is Heyday in the Hood, a look back on the days when the village was busy with the coal industry, a harbour, and a very active train station.

The tour takes place on Wednesdays from July 17 to August 14. This walk will last from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., and it leaves from the post office.

The final walking tour will include a boat ride to Port Hood Island, hence the title of the walk: Tea and Tales on Port Hood Island.

The tour will include a visit to Jubilee United Church, entertainment by singers and storytellers, and refreshments. This tour is done in conjunction between the Chestico Museum and Historical Society and the Jubilee United Church Restoration Society.

Contributed photos John and Cathy Gillies will offer guided tours outlining the history or Port Hood throughout July and August.

The tour will be offered on two Sundays, July 14 and August 11, and attendees are asked to be at Murphy’s Pond at 1:45 p.m. The tour runs from 2 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

In case of bad weather, the walks will be held the Monday following the original date.

“Some of the songs that will be performed are Jimmy Rankin’s ‘Lonely Island’ by Patrick Lamey, and Billy Spears is going to do a song regarding Albert Muise,” John said, noting that Muise was a well-known Port Hooder.

Also expected to perform are Peter MacKenzie, Blaze MacLellan, and Barbara Cameron. Cameron will be performing songs written by her and her late husband, Earl.

To book a place on the tour or find out more information, the Chestico Museum can be contacted by calling 902-787-2244 or e-mailing: chesticomuseum@ns.aliantzinc.ca.