GUYSBOROUGH: The Warden of the Municipality of the District of Guysborough says he is still confident the proposed spaceport near Canso will still be going ahead.

In July, representatives with Strum Consulting and Maritime Launch Services Ltd., the company behind the country’s first commercial spaceport, submitted their proposal for environmental assessment.

Concerns were raised during the environmental assessment review by members of the public, Mi’kmaq, and government officials including, Nova Scotia’s Environment Department, Environment and Climate Change Canada, Health Canada, and the Department of National Defense.

After September’s regular municipal council meeting on September 19, Warden Vernon Pitts said he is still confident the project will go ahead.

“The launch site is no different than any other project proposed for the Province of Nova Scotia, or the Municipality of the District of Guysborough,” he said. “There [are] permits required and any proponents that come forward have to require these permits before they can move forward.”

Pitts has firm belief that eventually the necessary permits will be approved and things will get off the ground.

He said the relocation of Steve Matier, CEO of Maritime Launch Services Ltd., to the province from New Mexico is a positive indication for the project.

“I firmly believe that project will go ahead. Mr. Matier has moved into the province and he’s moved into the province for a reason,” Pitts said. “He’s moved himself and his family, he’s not living in the municipality but he’s within the province – I firmly believe that project is going to take place.”

Municipal officials are currently playing an observer role, but if need be, Pitts said they’re ready to do their part and help keep the project moving forward.