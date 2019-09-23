Warden hopes transfer of Canso Electric Utility will be in Nova Scotia Power’s hands soon

GUYSBOROUGH: Warden Vernon Pitts says he expects to see the transfer of assets of the Canso Electric Light Utility (CEU) from the Municipality of the District of Guysborough to Nova Scotia Power (NSP) by the end of the year.

Following their monthly council meeting on September 18 Pitts told reporters that the transfer is in the final stages and they expect to see some movement soon.

“It’s presently before the Nova Scotia Utility and Review Board and [the municipality] hopes to see the agreement transfer of assets be finalized and in Nova Scotia Power’s hands by the new year.”

The sale of the CEU is for a nominal sum of $1 pursuant to an agreement of purchase and sale made effective January 1, 2020.

The joint-application reads the CEU can no longer be maintained without large investments in infrastructure and equipment as current electricity rates in Canso don’t cover operating expenses. The costs to continue to operate CEU for the municipality would have a significant impact on electricity rates for CEU’s residential customers – estimated to be a 40 per cent increase.