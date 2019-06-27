Warden says Dr. Foley was community’s ‘backbone’

GUYSBOROUGH: The Warden of the Municipality of the District of Guysborough says Dr. Anita Foley – a long-time practicing family doctor who recently passed away – was the backbone of the community.

Foley, an Antigonish native who began practicing medicine in 1976, spent 42 long, dedicated and devoted years in Guysborough County before retiring last year. She passed away on May 25 after a battle with cancer.

During June’s regular council meeting, municipal officials received a letter of appreciation from her family for council’s support following her death. To accommodate the large community of mourners, municipal officials provided the Chedabucto Place Performance Centre and live-streamed her funeral service.

Following the meeting, Guysborough Warden Vernon Pitts said Foley’s passing is an incredible loss for the community.

“Dr. Foley was in all true essence was a backbone of our community. She was a lady who came down a number of years ago for a few months, and she ended up working her whole career here,” he said. “She was a very compassionate lady, very caring, very giving, and the lady had true feelings, I’ve seen her laugh with the best, and I’ve seen her cry with the best.”

Pitts said Foley’s passing leaves big shoes to fill in the community, as prior to her retirement – in addition to her duties as chief of staff at Guysborough Memorial Hospital and as coroner – Foley served as a member of the hospital foundation board of directors, and actively participated in the regional and district medical advisory committees.

In 2016, Guysborough Memorial Hospital erected a new wing named “Dr. Anita Foley Health Services Centre” in her honour.

“Dr. Foley was the true meaning of a doctor. She did house calls, she did palliative care, she delivered babies, and she really had done it all.”