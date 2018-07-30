Warriors leading AGR

ANTIGONISH/GUYSBOROUGH: The Heatherton Warriors, in the midst of a four-game winning streak, lead the Antigonish-Guysborough Rural Fastpitch league with an 8-3 record.

Just half-a-game behind the Warriors are the Pomquet Acadians (6-2), the St. Joseph’s Chiefs (2-3), the Guysborough Broadhorns (1-1), and the St. Andrew’s Flyers (0-8).

On Tuesday of last week, Jaron Kennedy was the man on the mound for the Chiefs in a 14-7 final over the Flyers. Lawrence MacPherson took the loss for the Flyers.

Top hitters for the Chiefs were Spencer Barron, with a homerun and two singles; Jarrett Rossong, a double, two singles, and two RBIs; and Logan Kennedy, a single and an RBI.

For St. Andrew’s, Eriq Proctor had a triple, two singles, and three RBIs. Lawrence MacPherson managed two singles and two RBIs.

Last Friday, the Warriors dropped the Flyers 13-5. Paul Purcell tossed five strikeouts en route to the win, and Eriq Proctor took the loss.

The top hitters for Heatherton were Ricky Bowie, with a two-run homer, a solo homer, and four RBIs; Alex Chisholm, three singles and two RBIs; Trent Deyoung, three singles and an RBI; and Chris Connors, a single, a double, and two RBIs.

The top hitters for St. Andrew’s were Andrew MacIssac, a single, a grand slam homerun, and four RBIs; Dustin Landry, two singles; Vance MacIssac, two singles, and Lawrence MacPherson, a single and a RBI.

Also last Friday, Craig MacDonald threw 11 strikeouts to lead the Chiefs to a 10-7 win over the Flyers. Lawrence MacPherson took the loss.

The top hitters for St. Joseph’s were Spencer Baron, with two singles, a triple, and four RBIs; Jarrett Rossong, with two singles, a double, two RBIs; and Jason Spin, with a single and two RBIs.

Bringing around the bat for St. Andrew’s were Andrew MacIsaac, with a single, a homerun, and a RBI; Logan MacDonald, with two triples and a RBI; and Lawrence MacPherson, with two singles and a RBI.