Weighing in on airport controversy

INVERNESS COUNTY: Potentially having a commercial airport set up in the Inverness area has caused a fair bit of public conversation in the last few weeks, and last week a representative behind the www.BuildCapeBreton.ca Website tapped The Reporter on the shoulder, asking to share her thoughts.

“I was seeing the subject of the airport come up in the news as kind of a Port Hawkesbury vs. Inverness discussion, and I wanted to weigh in on it,” said Michele McKenzie, the former Deputy Minister of the Nova Scotia Department of Tourism, Culture and Heritage, and the past President and CEO of the Canadian Tourism Commission (now Destination Canada).

McKenzie is one of several people who crafted the www.BuildCapeBreton.ca Website to outline their view that an airport built in western Cape Breton would be a boon to the area.

“What I’m really trying to communicate is the great opportunity I see emerging around the tourism cluster in Western Cape Breton, and the importance of air access to achieving that potential,” she said.

“Convenient point-to-point air access is becoming key to competitiveness in destination development. That’s really where I see the opportunity of having an airport in Inverness.”

McKenzie said she was Deputy Minister of Tourism back when community leaders in Inverness were first talking about how a golf course would fit, long before Cabot Golf came to town. She said she remembers other Cape Breton golf courses complaining that a newcomer would hurt their business.

“But the other golf courses in Cape Breton have benefited,” she said. “More golf travelers have come to the area overall, they’ve spread out, and played elsewhere. Both the golf course in Ingonish and Celtic Lodge have attracted private investment.

“It seems that more visitation grows opportunity for everyone. I see an airport as infrastructure that attracts more private investment, more visitors, and is a broad benefit to the region.”

McKenzie said it’s hard to deny the impact of Cabot in Inverness County hasn’t been positive, given that the population of the community has increased 2.2 per cent from 2011-16. During that same period, the population of Cape Breton Island decreased by 3.2 per cent.

“There’s lots of assets coming together to form a strong tourism cluster, and Port Hawkesbury is seeing some benefit from that – and will continue to see benefit from that,” she said.

Maybe the strongest criticism of having a commercial airport set up relates to the price tag. Although no official announcements have been made, the venture is estimated to cost in the ballpark of $18 million. Rumours also suggest that money would come from the federal and provincial governments.

Previous media coverage highlighted a considerable pushback to having public money spent for an airport that, it’s been argued, would serve the interests of a private company, namely Cabot Golf.

With that, as there is already an airport in Port Hawkesbury that services Cabot clients, some people have questioned why a new airport would be needed.

McKenzie was asked to give her take on that side of the issue.

“Infrastructure is an important part of economic development and economic growth, and there are strong arguments for how airports are important parts of that infrastructure,” she said. “And when they’re well located in terms of potential demand, they can be very successful.”

Expenditures on roads and health care and other areas are also needed, she said, but economic growth is necessary to pay for improvements to those areas.

“Without economic growth, we’re always going to see this as an either/or kind of discussion,” she said. “I think we need to be focused on public infrastructure and growing our economy on an ongoing basis.”

On the other side of the issue, Port Hawkesbury Mayor Brenda Chisholm-Beaton offered a Facebook post last Saturday stating those opposed to the building of the airport ought to sign Petition e-2238 on petitions.ourcommons.ca.

In the mayor’s digital words, “if you do not support the building of a new seasonal airport near Cabot Links with $18 million of your Canadian and Nova Scotian tax dollars – which will trigger the demise of our [Port Hawkesbury’s] Allan J Regional Airport and our Service Provider/manager – young Cape Breton entrepreneur Dave Morgan of Celtic Air Services – please sign.

“Ask your family to sign and your friends who agree. Have your voice heard.”

The URL leading to the petition site is very long, so the easiest way to access it is by typing “Petition E-2238” into a Google search engine.

Conversely, the Website in support of the airport development can be found at www.BuildCapeBreton.ca.