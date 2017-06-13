GLENDALE: Linden MacIntyre, an award-winning journalist and author, returns to his roots for an afternoon of sharing his career experiences, along with stories about his youth while living in the near area.

MacIntyre’s father, a hard rock miner, was born on MacIntyre Mountain and spent a number of years working in Newfoundland, where Linden was born. His novel, Causeway: A Passage from Innocence, his boyhood memoir, will be focused on during this spotlight.

MacIntyre is well known as host of The Fifth Estate for 24 years, ending in 2014 to pursue his career as a writer. He is a winner of 10 Gemini Awards, an International Emmy and a Scotiabank Giller Prize for The Bishop’s Man in 2009, along with numerous other awards.

The Glendale Area Community Co-operative presents this author spotlight with Linden MacIntyre on June 17 at 2 p.m., at St. Mary’s Community Hall in Glendale. Admission is $10 with proceeds going to improvements to the Father John Angus Rankin Cultural Centre. A light lunch will be offered along with an opportunity to speak to this well-known writer.