POTLOTEK: On August 21, Richmond County RCMP responded to a complaint of improperly disposed needles in Potlotek First Nation.

Police safely disposed of the needle, and want to bring attention to the potential risk to public safety that is involved.

“Anyone can bring used needles to a pharmacy for proper disposal,” says Sgt. Darryl MacMullin, of Richmond County RCMP. “There may be other sharps disposal options in our communities but a pharmacy is a great resource.”

Anyone who finds needles in a public area is asked to avoid handling them and contact the police.