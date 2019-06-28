Wintersleep, Villages open Granville Green 2019 series

PORT HAWKESBURY: Celebrating its 25th year, Granville Green will kick off its free concert series this summer on July 7, with one of Canada’s favourite bands, Wintersleep.

Wintersleep formed in 2001, and are originally from Yarmouth. Wintersleep’s new album, In The Land Of, has been named as one of the top 10 Canadian albums to look forward to in 2019, while the lead single “Beneficiary” has spent the last eight weeks charting on the Top 20.

Opening for Wintersleep will be Celtic indie folk band Villages, whose music is heavily inspired by the spirit of the Maritimes, as well as their Cape Breton roots.

The series is presented by Nustar and Bear Head LNG, with music getting underway at 7 p.m. each Sunday from July 7 to August 11 at the Granville Green band shell, located in Port Hawkesbury, on the beautiful Strait of Canso.

The Granville Green Concert Series is produced by the Port Hawkesbury Parks, Recreation and Tourism Department. The sponsors include: Exxon Mobil; TD Bank; Port Hawkesbury Paper; Nova Scotia Power; Destination Cape Breton; the Province of Nova Scotia; Canadian Heritage; Maritime Inns Port Hawkesbury; Sound Source; Eastern Sanitation; Maritimes Northeast; Port Hawkesbury Dental Group; A1 Pizza; Kent; Kitchenfest; Atlantic Lottery; The Reporter; and 1015 The Hawk.

For full details on the Granville Green Concert Series, visit: http://www.granvillegreen.ca.