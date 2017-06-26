This is kind of embarrassing so please let me get to the end before you judge.

A week prior to me seeing Wonder Woman, three friends and I discussed the casting of Gal Gadot in the titular (stop giggling) role. Basically two of us thought the casting could have been better while one thought it was fine. I was in the negative (surprise, surprise) camp.

With the back story of being an Amazonian warrior and the daughter of Zeus, I thought the role was better suited for an athlete, like Serena Williams or Gina Carano. Granted, I am not sure if Williams can act and Carano’s range is… let’s say limited but I felt they had the physique that better represented someone who trained their entire lives to fight evil.

Another of my mates felt Gadot was perfect, as she is not particularly muscular and better represented the classic version of Wonder Woman, who was drawn with an hourglass figure and was constantly misjudged because she appeared slight and not particularly strong. We argued for about 15 minutes before I got a little creeped-out… which is probably about 15 minutes too long but here we are.

I am a little confused about what is and what is not kosher in this regard. Obviously, judging a woman on her looks is not cool. However, is it also not cool to judge a woman based on her physical relation to a fictional character?

Another bud on a different day said his only concern whether or not an actor reminded him of the comic book characters he loved as a kid… which in my opinion is fair.

Zach Galifianakis playing Superman would totally take me out of a Justice League movie. I mean, even if I were a good actor, I could not pull off playing Batman. So is it wrong to say I don’t think a certain woman could play a certain role because she looks nothing like the character?

First, look at the Preacher television show. In the comics, the character of Tulip is a blonde white lady. In the television show, the character is played by Ruth Negga, a half-Ethiopian, half-Irish actress who was recently nominated for an Oscar. I don’t know about you but Negga is awesome in the role and it would be impossible to argue against an Oscar nominee playing a role without coming off as a major racist. Now, look at Black Panther; if Keanu Reeves were tapped to play the character, there would an outrage and rightfully so. Then there is the issue of whitewashing in Hollywood and it is enough to makes one’s head pop.

Basically, the whole thing is a mess and I am not sure how to feel.

Anyway, from now on I am going to try and avoid such arguments, discussions, what have you. Enough people in the world get guff about their appearance. There is no need for me to jump in, particularly when I give less than half a thought to my own guise.

In other news, I liked the movie which I suppose is the only important metric when it comes to who plays Wonder Woman. It was predictable at times but it’s a comic book movie so it’s fine. I thought the action was good and as far as origin stories go, it was solid. I previously joked Wonder Woman would only have to be in focus for the movie to be the best of the DC offerings so far (excluding Christopher Nolan’s Batman trilogy which stands on its own in my opinion) but it was better than average (again, in my opinion).

I’m done now.