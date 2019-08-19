ANTIGONISH: Earlier this month, a teenager was hurt while working on a job site at StFX University.

The work place injury, which is still being investigated by authorities, indicates it involves a 17-year-old, but information beyond that is limited at the moment.

It’s unclear what or how it happened, but, Cindy MacKenzie, the university’s manager of media relations, confirmed an incident did take place with The Reporter but was mum on any additional details.

“It’s still under investigation so that’s all I can say at this time.”

The media relations advisor for the Department of Labour and Advanced Education, Lisa Jarrett, confirmed their involvement with a workplace incident that occurred on August 5.

“We can confirm our Occupational Health and Safety officers responded to a workplace incident that occurred at St. Francis Xavier University in Antigonish,” she said. “Our inspection is ongoing. We have no further information to share at this time.”