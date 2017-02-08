X Talks centre on justice

ANTIGONISH: Justice was the theme but everyone had a different take.

Last week, StFX University teamed with the McKenna Centre for Leadership and The Xaverian Weekly to present the John C. Friel X Talk on Justice as part of the school’s X Talk series.

Speakers at the Bauer Theatre included Rebecca Mesay, Tareq Hadhad, Jasmine Cormier, and Clancy McDaniel, who all offered their respective takes on the theme of justice.

“It was the first of the John C. Friel X Talks series,” said Mary Coyle, executive director for the Frank McKenna Centre for Leadership.

“We’ll be doing an annual John C. Friel X Talks event, and because John Friel was a lawyer and a judge, we thought that an appropriate theme for the very first one would be justice.”

Coyle said the StFX students union and the McKenna Center put out a call for applications looking for people interested in speaking on the theme of justice. She said the four selected presented strong ideas of what they wanted to say and how they wanted to say it to an audience.

“We ended up with a really nice variety of speakers with a good variety of backgrounds,” she said.

“The topics they addressed were very important to our student community and the greater community. Also the delivery was outstanding. The four of them did a fantastic job of expressing themselves and communicating their ideas in very interesting, provocative, and creative ways.”

Coyle said she was thrilled with the event, noting the Bauer Theatre was full of students and community members ready to listen and learn. She added the highlight of the event was the quality of content provided by the speakers.