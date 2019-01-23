Yorke, Rubie B. – Age 97, of Diligent River and Evanston. It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our very dear mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, Rubie who died suddenly yet peacefully on Sunday, January 20, 2019 at Strait-Richmond Hospital, Evanston with her family by her side. Rubie was a wonderful lady inside and out who thought of everyone. She would always say that this is my “friend”, and she had many. She would worry about everyone, no matter who you were. She loved everyone. She was a gem. Born at Glasgow Mountain, she was a daughter of the late Albert and Eva (Varner) Bowden. She is survived by her daughter, Linda McNamara (Karl), Evanston; her sons, Gary (Ann Marie), Soldier’s Cove; Roy (Sandra MacKenzie), Truro; grandchildren, Kelly Yorke (Shawn), Evanston; Kory Yorke, Soldiers Cove; Faith Yorke, Truro; great grandchildren, Grace and Logan DeWolfe; sister-in-law, Jean Bowden, Fox River; chosen sister, Mary Yorke, Truro; many nieces and nephews; as well, her “grand fur-babies” Mike and Molly. She was predeceased by her husband, Logan; sisters, Adelaide and Greta; brothers, Guy, Hughie, Donald, Max, Hazen and Glendon. Funeral 2 p.m. on Saturday, January 26, 2019 at the Diligent River Baptist Church. Reception to follow at the Diligent River Community Centre. Burial in the Diligent River Baptist Cemetery at a later date. Memorial donations may be made to the Diligent River Baptist Church Cemetery Fund or to the Strait-Richmond Palliative Care Program. Arrangements entrusted to Smith’s Funeral Home, Parrsboro. Online condolences at www.smithsfuneralhome.com .

“Rest in peace Mum…may you rest in the arms of Jesus.”