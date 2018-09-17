It is with sadness, that we announce the passing of Marjorie Mary Young of D’Escousse, that occurred at the Strait Richmond Hospital in Evanston on September 12th, 2018. Born on September 17th, 1929 in Poulamon, she was the daughter of the late Phillibert and Lillian (Fougere) Fougere. She was a member of the Civic Improvement Society, D’Escousse. Marjorie was an avid card player starting at the age of 13 playing in Poulamon and surrounding areas, loved gardening and will be missed by her furry best friend Coco. She loved feeding, watching and learning more everyday about the birds. She will be sadly missed by her daughters Myrtle Young, D’Escousse, Linda Sampson (Felix), Ontario, Susan Young, Halifax; grandchildren Darcelle, Danielle, Genelle, Adelle, Lori, Todd and Hali; great grandchildren Quinn, Mason, Felix, Xavier, Austin, Camren; step great grandchildren Emma and Logan; sister Leona Durant, Halifax. Besides her parents, Marjorie was predeceased by her husband Francis Edgar and son-in-law Paul Gould. Visitation was held at the C.H. Boudreau Funeral Home, Arichat on Friday. Mass of Christian Farewell took place at Our Lady of Assumption Church, Arichat on Saturday morning, officiated by Rev. Michel Exalant. Burial followed at the St. Hyacinth Cemetery, D’Escousse. Memorial donations can be made to Strait Richmond Palliative Care Society or St. Hyacinth Cemetery Fund, D’Escousse. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to C.H. Boudreau Funeral Home in Arichat. To send words of comfort to the family or to light a candle in memory of Marjorie, please visit www.chboudreau.com.