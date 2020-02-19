Karen Andersson

Obituary

Karen Maria Andersson – Port Hawkesbury – 1961 ~ 2020 (age 58) It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Karen Andersson on Feb 9th 2020, at the Strait Richmond Hospital. Karen is survived by her loving parents Dagmar and Lars Andersson; sister Niki Andersson; daughter Rose-Lee (Brian) Andersson; grandchildren Cameron, Connor, Ashton and Ainslee; her dear friends Roseann (Mike) MacNeil, Sharon (Austin) McNamara, Carolina (Dennis) Burnside; and of course her fur babies Scooby and Scrappy. She was predeceased by the love of her life Hugh (Sandy) MacMaster. A special thanks goes to the Dr.’s, staff and palliative care team at the Strait; along with Dr. French and staff at the VG for their care and compassion for mom. Karen was known for her compassion and fun loving personality. As per her wishes; no funeral or wake will take place; a celebration of life took place on Saturday February 15th from 5-9 at Dooley’s, Port Hawkesbury. You will be missed dearly and never forgotten. Donations can be made to Dorothy’s Cat Sanctuary.Expressions of Sympathy may be sent to www.foresthaven.ca