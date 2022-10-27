Antigonish Jazz Fest ready to take centre stage

ANTIGONISH: A new music festival is tuning up for its debut next month.

The inaugural Antigonish Jazz Fest will take centre stage, from Thursday, Nov. 17 to Saturday, Nov. 19, at a variety of venues.

“This will be a historic, don’t-miss-show for our region,” festival artistic director Paul Tynan says in a recent press release. “We (the organizing committee) have something for everyone, from the jazz enthusiasts, to the everyday lovers of rhythm and soul.”

Director Paul Curry adds that there is a “stellar team putting this festival together.”

The pair talked more about the upcoming three-day celebration with The Reporter.

“We are always looking for ways to make Antigonish more of a destination,” Curry says of the focus for the Antigonish Tourism Association (ATA), a non-profit organization made up of businesses, such as hotels, restaurants and retail outlets, which formed just more than one year ago.

With funding secured from the Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency (ACOA), through its Rediscover Main Street program, the jazz festival concept was able to blossom; an idea formulated by community partners including ATA, Coastal Antigonish, Antigonish town and county, Antigonish Visitor Information Centre (VIC) and Antigonish Chamber of Commerce.

“We thought that it was a great fit,” he offers.

Curry, who serves as ATA president, says once their proposal was greenlit, the proponents knew they needed to add “musical expertise,” so they approached StFX music department chair Paul Tynan.

He remembers receiving an ‘out of office’ reply to his initial email; Tynan was on tour in New York.

“Thirty seconds later, I received a three or four-paragraph response from Paul,” Curry says.

Tynan tells The Reporter that he is “really excited to be part of bringing this event here.”

He describes having an opportunity to give something back to Antigonish, which has a “vibrant music community.”

“It was quite attractive,” Tynan remembers of hearing the pitch from Curry and his partners.

And, of course, he notes the deep connection Antigonish has with StFX; the first university in Canada to grant degrees in jazz studies.

Tynan explains that the music department’s faculty and students are involved “significantly,” both as volunteers and performers.

“It is pretty exciting for everyone,” he says.

And, on a personal note, he quips it will be nice to have a chance to play “without getting on a plane.”

Along with Tynan, the list of performers for the first Antigonish Jazz Fest will feature a local, national, and international flavour.

Latin jazz ensemble Pacific Mambo Orchestra, a Grammy-winning and globally-acclaimed 16-piece group will headline the three-day showcase when they perform on Saturday, Nov. 19 at StFX’s Keating Centre.

The Hot Toddy Trio, a multi-award-winning folk jazz trio known as one of Atlantic Canada’s premiere acoustic groups, and Mike Merley (quartet), the renowned lyrical saxophonist, who has contributed to a whopping 14 Juno award winning tracks, will also be highlights on the schedule.

“We couldn’t be happier with the line-up. It’s a great mix of talent,” Tynan, who led the fashioning of the schedule, offers.

When asked about focussing on creating a schedule with broad appeal, not just one for the die-hard jazz lover, he says, “That was my goal.”

Information on the 14 shows is available on the recently launched Antigonish Jazz Fest website: antigonishjazzfest.ca, which also includes venue and ticket information.

With kick-off of the event just more than one month away, the organizing committee is busy putting the finishing touches on preparations, including, as Curry notes, ATA “actively courting local sponsors now to ensure an amazing experience that will continue annually for years to come.”

As for the timing for Antigonish Jazz Fest, he explains that they consciously selected the tourism offseason.

“We wanted it to happen when people normally wouldn’t be here,” Curry says.

He notes it also coincides with StFX students and faculty being in the community.

Curry adds that there is “a lot of excitement” building up around the festival.

“We think that people are going to love it,” Tynan says.