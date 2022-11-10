GUYSBOROUGH: There is always something interesting on tap when it comes to Authentic Seacoast.

The Guysborough County based company which has established a stellar reputation for fashioning handcrafted authentically east coast products and experiences from Nova Scotia, recently launched a product that not only satisfies the taste for delicious rum, but also honours the Royal Canadian Navy.

With the launch of HMCS Margaret Brooke, Canada’s newest arctic offshore patrol vessel, on Oct. 28 at CFB Halifax, Authentic Seacoast was tasked with providing the commemorative rum for the commissioning celebration.

Glynn Williams, Authentic Seacoast’s owner and distiller, presented Sea Fever Dark Rum – Navy Issue to the ship’s company and joined in a toast to the vessel and its crew as it embarks on many deployments in service to the country.

“It’s pretty cool,” he tells The Reporter of the relationship between his company and that sector of the armed forces.

Williams notes the genesis of the connection came in a call from a crew member with the naval ship.

“He said they were fans of ours,” Williams says, noting that they enjoyed other rums offered by Authentic Seacoast.

On behalf of shipmates, he asked if the company could produce a spirit not only for the commissioning celebrations, but also the crew.

“I asked if they had something in mind and he said they would leave it up to us,” Williams remembers.

Considering the history of sailing, he says he turned his attention to dark rum, when he started to formulate recipe ideas.

Noting the goal to keep the navy issue dark run “authentic to the best of navy traditions,” Williams explains he came up with a recipe that boasts “strong notes of oak, vanilla and caramel.”

“It was a natural brand extension for us,” he notes of dark rum, one aged in oak barrels.

Williams describes it as “unique,” something that no one else has done.

He calls the presence of vanilla as the “je ne sais quoi.”

Williams says they are extremely pleased with the response from the crew, noting Sea Fever Dark Rum – Navy Issue has been selected to be stocked in ship stores.

Along with the spirit, the bottle honours the ship’s namesake, Lieutenant Commander Nurse Margaret Brooke, who has been recognized for her service during the Second World War.

“She has quite a legacy,” Williams says, noting her heroism during the sinking of the Caribou by a German U-boat.

Noting her niece spoke “eloquently” during the commissioning ceremony, he adds, “It was really quite moving.”

Williams points out that the vessel’s commander is female, noting that having women in leadership positions in the military is an indication of improvements in inclusivity and diversity in our country’s armed forces; not to mention honoring Brooke for her exemplary service to her country.

Brooke’s rich history and the story of her ship is on the back of the bottle, while the front of the label features a portrait of HMCS Margaret Brooke painted by Williams.

“That’s the one that struck with me the most,” he says of the photo, one of countless ones provided by DND, which showed the vessel during its northern ice trials in the Canadian Arctic.

Williams presented his original artwork to the ship and crew, represented by Commander Nicole Robichaud, during the launch ceremony.

“That was really touching,” he notes of the crew’s decision to hang the piece in their mess.

Williams, who spoke during the commissioning celebration, describes it as an “amazing experience,” the type of event that few civilians have an opportunity to attend.

“It made me really proud to be a Canadian,” he says.

And, when it comes to the timeline from that conversation with the crew member, making the pitch to provide rum for the launch celebration, it took a little more than two months.

“It was pretty tight,” Williams offers, with a laugh.

He notes the project also faced supply challenges, which has been a theme for many businesses during the COVID-19 global pandemic; it is difficult to get a product out – such as a spirit – without bottles and cardboard boxes.

Sea Fever Dark Rum – Navy Issue is the latest addition to Authentic Seacoast’s portfolio of fine spirits, which includes Sea Fever Amber, Spiced and Coffee Maple rums, Fortress rums, Glynnevan whisky, Virga vodka.

Considering the early response and the expression of interest more broadly, Williams expects that Sea Fever eventually will be available to the general public.

The fruitful relationship between Authentic Seacoast and the Canadian navy is the latest milestone for a company that doesn’t rest on its laurels.

Glynnevan Maple Whisky, in a highly-competitive market, was the lone selection by the Nova Scotia Liquor Corporation (NSLC) in its recent annual selection process for shelf space in its stores.

“That’s mind-boggling,” Williams offers of his company’s being chosen from a group of more than 235 products, many of which are much larger distiller.

He adds that producing its ingredients, including those from Acadian Maple Products, “sets it apart,” he says of another of his newest spirits.

While continuing to make its mark with beer and rum, Authentic Seacoast has also started down the wine-making path.

“It was a prolific year,” Williams notes of the first grape harvest from their Guysborough vineyard.

Noting that this aspect is in its infancy, he explains that his company is willing to put in the “hard work” required to learn about and get into that industry.

“We hope that changes next year,” Williams says of a labor shortage that interfered with harvest time in 2022.

He also notes a “steady increase in bookings” for its accommodation branch, Yurts in the Vineyard, a property that offers year-round stay. Williams says its amenities, including hot tubs, have become increasingly popular.

“We are excited,” he adds of the future for that property.

Williams says the recent months for Authentic Seacoast have been “really busy.”

Williams, who also serves as board president of the recently formed Guysborough District Business Partnership (GDBP), says he couldn’t end the conversation without talking about the first NorEaster Craft Beer Festival, a celebration of some of Nova Scotia’s finest craft breweries and distillers, which is scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 19, at the Chedabucto Lifestyle Complex in Guysborough.

“It should be a lot of fun,” Williams says.

For more information on Authentic Seacoast Company, including its online store, visit authenticseacoast.com.